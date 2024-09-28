Knife brandishing man who robbed woman at police station, jailed 12 months

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 36-YEAR-OLD man was jailed 12 months by the Beitbridge Magistrate court for stealing a phone with US$60 in its pouch.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 21 September the complainant was coming from the Limpopo View police cottages when Benard Pedzisai emerged from a bushy area and demanded a cellphone from the complainant.

“Pedzisai pulled a knife from his jacket and pointed it at the complainant who then surrendered her phone an Itel P40 which had USD60 in its porch. Pedzisai ran into the bush and the complainant shouted for help”.

“Pedzisai was apprehended by a passer-by and the phone and money was recovered. A report was filed to the police which led to the arrest of Pedzisai”.

“He was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which two months were suspended for five years. He will serve an effective 10 months in prison,” said the NPAZ