Knife-wielding thief gets 12-month jail term

A DARING daylight robbery has landed a 36-year-old man behind bars for a year.

With a knife in hand, Benard Pedzisai (36) terrorised a defenceless woman, snatching her phone and US$60.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “Benard Pedzisai (36) was brought before Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court facing charges of robbery.

“On the 21st of September 2024, the complainant was coming from the Limpopo View police cottages when the accused person emerged from a bushy area and demanded a cellphone from the complainant. The accused person pulled a knife from his jacket and pointed it at the complainant who then surrendered her phone an Itel P40 which had US$60 in its porch. The accused person ran into the bush and the complainant shouted for help. The accused person was apprehended by a passer-by and the phone and money was recovered. A report was filed to the police which led to the accused person’s arrest.”