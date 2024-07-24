Knives seized after attack on army officer in Kent

A British Army officer who was stabbed near barracks in Kent is in hospital in a serious but stable condition, said police.

The uniformed soldier, in his 40s, was attacked near his home on Tuesday in Gillingham. A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder shortly afterwards.

The stabbing is not being treated as terror-related, the Home Office has indicated.

Police have now said that a number of knives had been seized at the scene and that it was exploring the possibility that the incident may have been “mental health-related.”