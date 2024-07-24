Knives seized after attack on army officer in Kent
A British Army officer who was stabbed near barracks in Kent is in hospital in a serious but stable condition, said police.
The uniformed soldier, in his 40s, was attacked near his home on Tuesday in Gillingham. A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder shortly afterwards.
The stabbing is not being treated as terror-related, the Home Office has indicated.
Police have now said that a number of knives had been seized at the scene and that it was exploring the possibility that the incident may have been “mental health-related.”
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on X that he was “shocked and appalled.”
The soldier was attacked just before 18:00 BST in Sally Port Gardens, Gillingham.
Acting Ch Supt Richard Woolley of Kent Police said: “The motivation for the attack is currently unknown and forms part of our ongoing enquiries, although we are exploring the possibility that it may be mental health-related.
“We are also investigating any possible links between the location and the suspect.”
Sir Keir told the House of Commons: “Our thoughts are with him, his family and our Armed Forces, who serve to keep us safe.
“We wish him a swift recovery.
The stabbing happened near Brompton Barracks, the headquarters of the British Army’s 1 Royal School of Military Engineering Regiment.
One woman living near the scene said she was sitting down to dinner with her family when they heard a “huge scream”.
As they got to the window, she said they saw the attacker inflicting a final stab wound on a person who was on the ground, before fleeing on a moped.
“It’s very, very scary,” she said.
Another witness, who lives close to the scene, said she heard the officer’s wife call out: “My husband has been stabbed – is there a first aider?”
The head of the Army, Gen Sir Roly Walker, said he was saddened by the horrific and unprovoked attack.
The Army said it was “very sorry to confirm that a soldier has sustained serious injuries in an attack”.
“Our thoughts are with the soldier and their family and we request that their privacy is respected at this difficult time,” a spokesperson said. Source BBC NEWS
