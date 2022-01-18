Knowledge is power

Proverbs 18 vs 15

“The heart of the discerning acquires knowledge; the ears of the wise seek it out.”

I read an article that listed the habits of successful people, and a common one was reading.

Research shows that the average successful person reads a certain amount of books every year and I must say I do not know anyone who is generally smart and knowledgable who does not read avidly.

Most successful people credit their sharp minds to reading self-improvement, inspirational and educational books, they are constantly learning, both within and outside their areas of interest.

People who read a lot tend to be fascinated with things, and it’s that interest that exposes them to different topics and concepts. Reading has a powerful effect on our capacity to learn, grow, and develop.

When you read, you don’t just gain knowledge, essentially you also incorporate the wisdom of thousands of other people, your mind opens up to different places and times, you get to travel the lives of great people in history and you gain new perspectives.

As believers, the Word of God is the foundation on which we build our lives, it’s our frame of reference, our guide and truth, and we should read it everyday, but the Bible is not the only book we should read.

It’s advisable to expand your knowledge through reading other literature, blogs, articles, newspapers, magazines, etc.

It goes without saying that we should stay away from profane, disturbing, toxic and emotionally confusing material, but we should read as much as we can.

If you want to improve your life, make reading a habit and if you are a parent, encourage it in your children as well, it will set a good foundation for their future.

Be blessed