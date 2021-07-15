Knowledge Musona arrives at new Saudi Arabian side

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona has arrived at his new base Club Al-Tai in Saudi Arabia from Belgian side Anderlecht.

Club Al-Tai on Wednesday confirmed that Musona and Brazilian Lucas Alves had arrived and are ready to start their duties.

The 31-year-old forward joins the Saudi side, which just gained promotion into the country’s topflight league.

They finished third in the second-tier league, securing the final slot for a place in the topflight.

The Warriors’ captain had been subject to speculation, with various reports linking him to his former club Kaizer Chiefs and champions Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa.

Musona has spent the last seven years in Europe since his last loan spell from TSG Hoffenheim to Amakhosi for the 2013/14 season.

He will be hoping to hastily find his groove before leading the Warriors in World Cup qualifiers in September and at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in January next year. – @innoceentskizoe