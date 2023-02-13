Knox grabs Man-of-the-Match accolade

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

DAYS after he was given an award for being the Lamontville Golden Arrows’ all-time leading goal scorer, Zimbabwean striker Knox Mutizwa scored in extra time to hand Arrows a 2-1 win over Pretoria Callies in a Nedbank Cup round of 32 fixture played at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

The match headed into extra time after the two teams were deadlocked 1-1 in 90 minutes. Mutizwa broke the deadlock in 113 minutes of football when his well-weighted free-kick found the near side top corner of goal to send Abafana Bes’thende to the round of 16 of Mzansi’s most prestigious club football competition.

For his overall contribution in the match, the Bulawayo-born Mutizwa walked away with the Man-of-the-Match accolade.

Mutizwa was recently handed a Golden Boot for being the all-time leading goal-scorer for Arrows with 51 goals, which means he has now found the target 52 times for the club in league and cup competitions in the Premier Soccer League era.

The Zimbabwean striker has surpassed the record held by Mabhuti Khenyeza who netted 39 goals for Arrows in all competitions.

Mutizwa has settled in really well at Arrows after making the switch to KwaZulu-Natal from the now defunct Bidvest Wits. T

The 29-year old joined Wits from Highlanders in July 2016. After struggling at Wits, he was first loaned out to Arrows at the beginning of 2017 before that move was made permanent in August of that same year. – @Mdawini_29.