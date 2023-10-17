Knox keen to rediscover form

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

AFTER watching his form take a nosedive at South Africa’s Dstv Premiership side Golden Arrows, Zimbabwe Warriors hitman Knox Mutizwa, says he is working hard to rediscover his goal scoring form.

Mutizwa, who has been a pale shadow of himself in the on-going Super Diski League this season, was part of the Warriors squad that was in camp in Harare at the weekend.

He was on target when the Warriors went down 3-1 at the hands of Northern Region Select in a practice match played over the past weekend

“It’s a nice feeling to always score goals. If you are a striker you have to do that and I’m very happy with what I have previously achieved and getting accolades at Golden Arrows. I will work hard with the hope of repeating that form which helped me make a name in South Africa. The hope is to get more goals and get recognised in my own country and come to play for the national team,” said Mutizwa.

The former Highlanders striker has so far made four appearances in eight games at Golden Arrows after scoring eight goals in all competitions last season.

Arrows head coach Mabhuti Khenyeza is on record saying the striker was not working hard, a development that has seen the Zimbabwean playing second fiddle to his teammates.

“We have created competition since the pre-season. We sat down with the players and told them that if you don’t fight, you can’t get into the team.

You can see our main striker from last season isn’t here because I don’t think he’s pushing hard enough. In football, you have to have all the qualities, you can’t be good only on the ball and lack off the ball. They know it’s a fair and healthy competition,” Khenyeza was quoted saying by South Africa’s Sowetan Live.

Mutizwa is competing for a starting place with Lungelo Nguse, Gbagbo Junior Magbi, Ryan Moon and Nhlanhla Zwane.

Nguse leads the team’s Golden Arrows goal charts with two goals under his belt.

The Zimbabwe international made his debut for Arrows on February 8, 2017 against Supersport United. He has risen to become the club’s highest scorer in the team’s Premiership history beating the previous record bearer Kanyeza with 39 goals in 2021.

He has scored 52 goals a tally that has seen him join the likes of Collins Mbesuma, Wilfred Mugeyi and Gilbert Mushangazhike among the foreigners to score over 50 in that country’s elite division.

At the end of 2021 he became the most capped active player at Golden Arrows and sixth among those with the highest appearances behind Musa Bilankulu who made 230 appearances for Abafana Bes’thende. — @FungaiMuderere