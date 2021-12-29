Knox Mutizwa dropped from Warriors’ final Afcon squad

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Golden Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa failed to make the cut for the final 23-man Warriors’ squad to do duty at the Afcon finals that kick-off in Cameroon next month.

The former Highlanders’ forward is one of seven players dropped by the technical bench ahead of the team’s departure on Wednesday morning, with the others being Temptation Chiwunga, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Shepherd Mhlanga and the Dynamos trio of goalkeeper Tymon Mvula, defender Frank Mukarati as well as young striker Bill Antonio.

Warriors’ final Afcon squad

Goalkeepers: Petros Mhari, Martin Mapisa, Talbert Shumba

Defenders: Peter Muduhwa, Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Jordan Zemura, Godknows Murwira, Gerald Takwara, Gilroy Chimwemwe, Bruce Kangwa, Onismor Bhasera

Midfielders: Kelvin Madzongwe, Thabani Kamusoko, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Ishmael Wadi, Never Tigere, Kundai Benyu

Strikers: Admiral Muskwe, Prince Dube, David Moyo, Knowledge Musona, Tinotenda Kadewere