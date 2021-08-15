Knox Mutizwa on target as Golden arrows knock out SuperSport from MTN 8 Cup

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WARRIORS forward Knox Mutizwa was on target as his Golden Arrows outfit knocked out countryman Kaitano Tembo’s SuperSport United from the MTN8 Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Arrows became the first team to book a spot in the MTN8 Cup semi-finals after defeating the Tembo coached SuperSport United 4-3 on penalties at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time.

Mutizwa scored a penalty in the 50th minute in the first game of the new South African season.

With the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia fast approaching, the striker seems to be making an early claim for a spot in the squad.

He pulled out of the Warriors’ Cosafa Cup squad a few months ago citing his wife’s sudden illness.

This did not go down well with members of the technical team, who felt the striker’s excuse was unjustified.

The Warriors went on to have a disastrous campaign, losing all their games.

Zimbabwe are hoping to assemble their strongest team for the World Cup qualifiers starting early next month against Bafana Bafana.

Warriors manager Wellington Mpandare last week indicated that Zifa had dispatched letters requesting foreign-based players to be released for national duty. – @innocentskizoe