Ko-Samuriwo Pub to host epic end-of-year shutdown with T-man Xpress

Online Reporter

KO-SAMURIWO Pub and Grill in Bulawayo is promising an epic end-of-year shutdown, which coincides with its first anniversary, with South Africa’s Amapiano hitmaker T-man Xpress headlining the event.

T-man Xpress will be supported by resident DJs Mzoe, Sweeto, and Fabg, among other local DJs and the local dance group Asante Mo, and many more.

Having opened last December, the pub and grill attracts hundreds of revellers with its affordable alcohol and enhanced security.

In an interview, Brian Samuriwo, who owns the popular venue, said that, as it has become a norm for Bulawayo residents to want a memorable end-of-year shutdown, his venue will deliver an epic crossover show for the party lovers.

“Itâ€™s the end of the year, and we know that a lot of people want to have a great experience as they welcome the new year. As Ko-Samuriwo Pub and Grill, we are promising to deliver a memorable 2024 shutdown. We have booked South Africaâ€™s Amapiano hitmaker T-man Xpress, who will be our main act for the shutdown. He will be supported by our local artists, as we value their contributions. We are going to have DJ Mzoe, who is also one of our resident DJs, providing entertainment as we welcome 2025,” said Samuriwo.

He promised maximum security for those who would be celebrating the new year with them.

Samuriwo expressed gratitude to the Bulawayo community for supporting his business, saying the pub and grill could be among the best employers in the sector in Bulawayo.

“Through this business, we have been able to employ at least 140 young people who are now able to support their families. We are looking forward to providing quality services as we start the new year. During the year, we were able to upgrade the facility, introducing the VIP section, and we tried to respond to the expectations of our clientele,” said Samuriwo.

“I’m proud to say that since we started operating a year ago, we have been able to give back to the community, and this is due to the proceeds that come from the business.”

Ko-Samuriwo is now part of the Bulawayo township tourism corridor, and this year, foreign delegates who attended the Sanganai/Hlanganani Tourism Expo visited the facility following recommendations from the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.