Kodzai releases second musical installation

Millicent Andile Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Angola-based Zimbabwean music producer, K.O.D (born Simbarashe Kodzai) has released an intense follow-up to his Emotion debut album, five years after the first installment was released.

The second installment was released on March 31. K.O.D featured some of the best amazing vocalists to give his work an outstanding feel to it such as Michael King, Kaiya, Mandisa, Stewie Le Savage (Prudence Mabhena).

The TESMA award-winning producer is currently signed by the Angolan production company, Seres Produções, a label he joined 15 years ago.

In the new album, K.O.D brings his listeners together around unifying lyrics, warm African percussions and ethereal synthesizers, reminding them in his own way, how much human beings like to be listened to. Having mastered the art of frequencies, the sound is seemingly full of hope and carries an energy that goes through different states and elegantly adapts the codes of Afro-house, but also the energy of Afro-Tek or the deep bass of Amapiano.

The composer, entrepreneur, DJ and poet offered a spiritual Amapiano hybrid titled ‘Taste of Victory’ which premiered exclusively on Pan Africa Music, an online music magazine dedicated to promoting music from the African continent and diaspora.

“The first chapter released in 2017 was well received and paved a way for us to enter the international market. With the help of the label, I am signed to Seres Producoes which is based in both Luanda, Angola and Lisbon, Portugal the brand saw growth and huge collaborations. The first chapter was more of a means to try to establish me to a broader and larger market,” said K.O.D

The producer said he took a long breather before releasing the second chapter which came with more depth and authenticity owing to his true connections with his African traits.

“We just wanted to create something different, something that would stand the taste of time. Most of the songs, if not all, are a cross between Afro-house, Soulful house and Amapiano. It’s a new hybrid sound that has been created to bring all genres together.”

The producer shapes Afro-house music focused on melodies and vocals, giving the genre a pop dimension accessible to all ears. Clean, fluid and often dreamlike, the sound of K.O.D is based on “our common need to convey our thoughts and our emotions, whether positive or negative”.

Convinced that music is the best vector to pass on this concept, the Zimbabwean ‘King of Drums’ translates this natural instinct into Emotion 2, exploring different personal feelings related to joy, love, the need for attention, or the loss of a loved one.

The album can be accessed on digital platforms such Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, TraxSource. – @millieythandile