Kokota, drama showcasing rising Amapiano genre to premiere on Mzansi Magic

Showbiz Reporter

Mark your calendars. On September 10, Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161), will premiere an edgy and heartfelt series, Kokota.

Set in Pretoria’s, Mamelodi (South Africa), Kokota is an Amapiano drama about dreams that demand to be followed, no matter the cost. The 30-minute series will occupy the 8pm slot.

It tells the story of a preacher’s son Tshepang (played by soap star, presenter and dancer Thato Dithebe), whose passion for music is as necessary as breathing. He decides to surf the irresistible Amapiano wave, despite his parents believing he is bringing shame to the family and church name.

His brother Tshepo (played by The Wife’s Thabang Lefoa) and their band of misfits embark on a journey to realise his dreams of becoming a Piano star while navigating the dangers and trappings of the music industry. Will it pay off?

“Mzansi Magic is dedicated to bringing stories our viewers can resonate with and that are in line with the world around us. Kokota is a magnificent embodiment of this. It’s a youth-centered story about one of the most impactful subcultures to come out of Africa.

“We can’t wait for our audience to be immersed in its world each Sunday night as it occupies the primetime slot,” says Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

The cast of Kokota also includes Obakeng Kgwedi (Gomora), Koketso Motaung (The River), Leera Mthethwa (Gomora), Molefi Monaisa (Dora’s Peace), Bathabile Mashigo (The Queen) and soap actor Noel Baloyi.

This is the story of South African youths – those who dare to dream beyond their circumstances and have the bravery to pursue those dreams, no matter the challenges in their way. In Kokota, it’s Piano over everything.

“Watch as the characters navigate love and loyalty, and as the sins of the past creep up on them while they face difficult decisions. What has to be sacriﬁced to ensure the dream is realised, and what toll will it have on them?”