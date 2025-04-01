Kokota Festival heads to Johannesburg, Bulawayo set for year-end bash

Mthabisi Tshuma

Local Yanos star Browny (Mandla Moyo), the mastermind behind the Kokota Festival, a movement that has become a staple on the entertainment calendar in Bulawayo, has relocated to South Africa.

His move marks a new chapter for the festival, which will make its debut in Johannesburg on June 7. The event, known for bringing together the young generation commonly referred to as Ama 2K, will take place at Maboneng Coconut with the final line-up set to be announced soon.

Speaking from Johannesburg, Browny shared his vision for the move and the festival’s future.

“I relocated to South Africa to expand my brand’s reach and tap into the vibrant cultural scene. As a creative, I’m always looking for new sources of inspiration, and South Africa has provided an incredible hub where I’ve been able to collaborate with talented individuals and explore new opportunities.

“I’m excited to share that the Kokota Festival is not only thriving but also evolving. This year, it will be bigger and better as it debuts in South Africa,” Browny said.

He assured fans that his move to South Africa would not deprive locals of the event, as it will continue to be held in Zimbabwe.

“At the same time, I remain committed to celebrating our culture and heritage, which is why I’m thrilled to announce that Kokota Festival will return to Bulawayo this December.

“It’s going to be an unforgettable experience featuring an incredible line-up of music, dance, and art. So, mark your calendars for December and get ready to join me in Bulawayo for an epic celebration of our culture,” said Browny. – Follow on X: @mthabisi_mthire