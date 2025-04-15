Kokotela madness! Leemckrazy & Crew rock the ‘Ama2k’ crowd

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

THE City of Kings came alive on Saturday evening as thousands gathered at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre, for the second edition of the Bulawayo Piano Festival, transforming the venue into a hub for Amapiano enthusiasts from across the country.

The electrifying event featured an impressive line-up of South African Amapiano heavyweights, including DJ Maphorisa, Scotts Maphuma, Leemckrazy, Uncool Mc and Ricky Lenyora, supported by a remarkable ensemble of local talent such as Kotwane Hikwa, Keezy_am and DJ Sida.

Fashion stole the spotlight as stylish revellers made their way into the venue, with boyfriend jeans, bum shorts, tennis skirts, baggy denim and statement tees, setting the tone for the night. Inside, the atmosphere was vibrant — champagne flowed freely in the VIP lounges, complemented by sizzling braai meat as the meal of choice, while cocktails and mocktails kept the general section energised.

The venue reached full capacity, with the spirited ama2k generation leading the charge, grooving to their favourite Amapiano tracks. Security remained tight and efficient, ensuring a seamless and safe experience for all attendees.

DJ Sida, set the mood with an energetic opening set, followed by DJ Keezy_am, DJ Umlungu Omnyama and DJ Kotwane Hikwa Omnyama, each captivating the crowd with pulsating mixes. A heart-warming highlight of the evening was DJ Umlungu Omnyama’s on-stage birthday celebration, with the audience joining in for a lively chorus.

MCs, Mzoe7 and Metty Intombi Emfishane kept the momentum alive, commanding the stage with engaging charisma and seamlessly introducing the headline acts.

When the South African stars finally appeared, the crowd’s energy surged. Fans erupted in excitement as Scotts Maphuma made his entrance, but it was Leemckrazy, who ignited the stage first with his chart-topping hits Kokotela and Jealousy. His strong live vocals and captivating stage presence earned admiration, especially in a genre where lip-syncing is common.

Scotts Maphuma, a clear crowd favourite, delivered a dynamic performance that demonstrated his versatility — beginning as a DJ on the decks before transitioning into a medley of his hit tracks, including Shay’imoto, Wishi Wishi and Yebo Lapho. In a playful moment, he grabbed a camera mid-set to snap photos of the crowd, much to their delight.

DJ Maphorisa delivered a masterclass in pacing and crowd engagement. He started his set with lesser-known tracks, gradually building momentum before igniting the crowd with his classic banger Bopha, showcasing his Madumane alter ego.

Uncool Mc and Ricky Lenyora, making their Zimbabwean debut, left an indelible impression with explosive performances that connected effortlessly with the audience, as if they were seasoned local favourites.

Attendees raved about the event, with Mildred Zhou, who travelled from Harare, commenting: “I had the time of my life! I came all the way from Harare for this and it was worth every cent. We got value for money.”

Methuseli Mlotshwa expressed his admiration for local performers: “I’m genuinely amazed by how much talent Bulawayo has. All the DJs and MCs held their own, absolutely impressive.”

The evening highlighted the dominance of South African artistes in Zimbabwe’s entertainment scene while shining a spotlight on the growing talent among local performers. Organisers revealed that the Piano Festival was merely a teaser for the upcoming Bulawayo Shutdown next weekend, which promises an even more impressive line-up of regional and local stars.

Initially launched in December last year with a focus on local DJs, the Bulawayo Piano Festival has grown into a dynamic platform that celebrates regional Amapiano talent — solidifying the city’s rising influence on the music scene.