KoMadamara… The joint that explodes when Bosso is in town

Raymond Jaravaza

[email protected]

A SEA of black and white jerseys mingling with yet another set of distinct colours — blue and white — is hard to miss at a joint tucked away in a corner of the Mzilikazi suburb late on a Thursday afternoon.

Calling the place a shopping centre would be an over-statement because Sizalabo’s shops only offer a modest grocery outlet, a butchery and a sports bar, but the level of human and vehicular traffic is astonishing for someone going there for the first time.

The sun is almost settling down to the west as evidenced by a golden horizon that will soon turn dark in less than an hour. Situated a short walking distance from Barbourfields Stadium and Mpilo Hospital, the two main permanent features in the Mzilikazi suburb, Sizalabo shops come across as the usual, nothing to talk about kind of place, where a young child can be asked by their parents to run and buy a loaf of bread, a stone’s throw from home.

Yet there is another side to the joint, particularly when Bosso is playing in town, at its ceremonial home Barbourfields Stadium.

Africa Day was testament to the pulling power the unassuming and humble Sizalabo shops commands when Highlanders played arch-rivals Dynamos.

After the match, multitudes of Highlanders and Dynamos fans turned the place into a hive of activity, transforming it into a mini football supporters’ paradise where all talk was about soccer while food and drinks were enjoyed in abundance.

Having formed small groups gathered around vehicles and the braai area inside KoMadamara Tshisanyama, it was obvious the fans were “dissecting” the game, pointing out what their teams did or failed to do to come out with a good result.

The two giants of Zimbabwean football had played a goalless draw earlier at Barbourfields Stadium.

The rivalry between fans of both teams is left at the stadium after the game with only scenes of camaraderie evident KoMadamara — a tshisanyama popular with football fans looking for a laid-back environment before and after the game.

“This place brings people from diverse teams together to simply enjoy their food and drinks before and after a football match. Gone are the days when war would erupt after a big game like this one. Our clientele is mature people who have no time nor the energy for running battles whether their team won or lost,” said KoMadamara proprietor Terrance Hill.

True to Hill’s words, a Dynamos fan is braaing meat while his friend clad in a Bosso jersey hands him a beer and shouts animatedly: “That ball that hit the post in the second-half should have sent you back to Harare crying all the way”.

KoMadamara was established by Hill in 2020 just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, forcing authorities to curtail a lot of freedoms that were previously enjoyed by citizens such as travelling and gatherings.

The name KoMadamara is one that he “adopted” from the locals when he established the tshisanyama three years ago. He said he did not see any wisdom in trying to change a name that was already popular in Mzilikazi years before he even dreamt of owning a braai spot in the area.

“Some names just stick to a place for odd reasons so as a businessman, you just leave it be. The place has been called KoMadamara for years. Maybe the locals would know why it was given that name,” he added.

The decision to open the tshisanyama, just months before Covid-19 struck was almost catastrophic, Hill says.

“Opening the business at the heart of Covid-19 really hit us hard financially. It was tough as we virtually had no business coming in. But we persevered and when the situation started getting better with the national lockdown being lifted, things started to pick up.

“We’re doing fairly well and our aim is to make sure that we remain home to diverse people who come together to enjoy food and drinks,” said Hill.

For a business that is surrounded by Mzilikazi homes in close proximity, Hill says having a mature clientele makes it easier for KoMadamara to co-exist peacefully with the community.

“All our 12 employees are residents of Mzilikazi because we wanted to make sure that the business benefits the local community in terms of jobs. We also engage in community-based work such as handing out Christmas hampers to the elderly and underprivileged children every December.

“That’s our way of thanking the community for allowing us to set up a business in their area. Our clients also understand that we operate in the community so we encourage them to reduce car radio volumes so that it’s a win-win situation for everyone,” he added.

Seeing Highlanders and Dynamos fans interacting with one another reminds us why the late great Pele said: “Football is the world’s most beautiful game”.

Like any other business, some days are busy and some are quiet, but because KoMadamara is a seven-days-a-week butchery, its success rides on the patronage of the Mzilikazi community for fresh meat. The establishment’s beer sticks which are playing popular among many are to die for. Generally, their meat is always served fresh.