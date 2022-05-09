Kombani Lodge promotes border town local tourism

Mthabisi Tshuma, Business Reporter

PLUMTREE based hospitality operator, Kombani Lodge, is aiming at playing a leading role in driving tourism growth in the border town and beyond.

This would be done through introduction of packages that include visiting local nearby heritage sites that include the Luswingo area, a BuKalanga cultural site, and taping into the national domestic tourism campaign, ZimBHO.

Kombani opened its doors to the world in 2010 and boasts of establishment high profile architecture and culture, neatly designed interiors, captivating man-made scenery that blends flora and fauna elements.

The lodge attained three-star ranking in record time through its magnificent environs that offer a fub and relaxed ambience.

Kombani Lodge manager, Ms Anne Ncube, said they have identified nearby heritage sites, which their clients can visit during their stay, which helps widen tourism value for Plumtree.

“Plumtree and its surrounding areas carry rich history of the beautiful nation Zimbabwe and as Kombani Lodge we are identifying more sites, which our clients can visit during their warm stay at the lodge,” she said.

“Our philosophy places huge emphasis on continual improvement in all spheres of service and the calibre of our staff members ensures distinct customer service and a memorable experience,” said Ms Ncube.

She said they were in the process of engaging the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) on how best they can lead the ZimBHO campaign in the border town.

“Our goal is to be the leading tourism player in Plumtree in terms of spreading the ZimBHO campaign and with that we have started to engage ZTA on how best we can ensure that Plumtree becomes a destination choice for every Zimbabwean,” said Ms Ncube.

“The lodge has 52 well appointed, all ensuite, spacious rooms comprising queen size beds in the 20 luxury rooms and 32 Standard rooms with twin beds.

“We offer bed only, bed and breakfast lunches and dinners are available on request,” said Ms Ncube.

@mthabisi_mthire