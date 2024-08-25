Kombi driver crashes into police roadblock, flees after head-on collision

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 34-YEAR-OLD kombi driver intentionally crashed into a police roadblock and another vehicle, injuring two people, before fleeing the scene.

In statement on X, the police said they are investigating a case of attempted murder that occurred on 22 August 2024, involving roadblock(34) who drove a Toyota Hiace kombi into a police roadblock.

“Along the way, the suspect made a U-turn and intentionally drove the kombi towards the roadblock where he hit the police drums. Subsequently, the kombi veered off the road and hit street lights before being involved in a head on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle.

“Resultantly, a police officer and the driver of the Honda Fit vehicle were injured. The kombi driver fled from the scene after the incident. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station”, said the police.