Kombi filled with school children, rolls over three times

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A KOMBI rolled over three times while carrying school children after the driver lost control and landing on its wheels with the injured being taken to hospital.

In a statement on X, Police said the accident occurred near Munyathi river at the 106KM peg along the Harare-Beitbridge Road, near Chivhu.

The ZRP confirms that a Toyota Quantum Kombi was involved in a serious road traffic accident at the 106 km peg along Harare-Beitbridge Road near Chivhu whilst carrying school children from Mutero High School in Gutu, the driver and a parent. The kombi was on its way to Masvingo when the driver lost control and the Kombi over turned three times near Munyati Bridge and landed on its wheels. The accident occurred at around 1000 hours this morning. All the vehicle occupants are currently being treated at Chivhu General Hospital,” said Police.

