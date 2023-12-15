Kombi hit by train, driver and passenger cheat death

Bongokuhle Moyo, [email protected]

A commuter omnibus with passengers on board was hit by a National Railways locomotive after the driver failed to give way at level crossing.

The incident happened at the Paisley Road level crossing in Harare.

In a statement on X (twitter), National Railways of Zimbabwe said: “The driver and all his passengers fled from the scene on foot. The matter is being investigated by the police.”

NRZ encourages members of the public and motorists to exercise extreme caution on and around the railway line to avoid loss of life and injury.