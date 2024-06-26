Konson, Mtomba shine as Queens register second victory

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

SEVENTEEN year old Rowyn Konson was at his level best as he scored a century that saw Queens Cricket Club wipe aside Mbizo Cricket Club in a 2024 National Premier League (NPL) match that was played at Queens Sports Club on Wednesday.

It was Konson’s maiden ton in the NPL having scored a half century previously. His ton was not the only highlight of the game as Luyanda Mtomba went on to produce a fine spell with the ball that saw him pick up a fifer.

The youngster scored 101 runs as Queens beat Mbizo by 39 runs to register their second victory in four matches. They have now won two and lost two.

Batting first, the Bulawayo side finished their innings on 220/7 in their 45 overs, with Konson being the top scorer before their bowlers came to the party to bowl out their opponents for 181 runs in 41,4 overs to make it a good afternoon for the Christopher Mpofu coached side.

Opening the batting for Queens, the teenage sensation faced 152 balls for his 101 runs. His innings comprised of seven fours. Skipper, Tanatswa Bechani fell 10 runs short off his half century on 40 runs from 68 balls. Konson and Bechani had a century stand for the second wicket.

Petros Sithole was the only other Queens batter that managed to cross double figures, scoring 35 runs off 27 balls.

It was Jabulisa Tshuma and Isaac Okpe who starred with the ball for Mbizo, both taking three wickets apiece. Tshuma – in his nine over spell went for 37 runs while Okpe conceded 26 runs in six overs. The other wicket that fell was taken by Chiemelie Udekwe finished with figures of 1/25 in five overs.

Queens had an early breakthrough in their defence with Bechani claiming the wicket of Clifford Takaedza for a golden duck. Bechani went on to finish with figures of 2/37 in nine overs.

However, it was Mtomba who produced a match winning spell with the ball for Queens, taking a fifer. Mtomba finished with impressive figures of 5/19 in just 3,4 overs and was named Player of the Match.

Muhammad Anas Aqil top scored for Mbizo with 63 runs off 97 balls while Kudakwashe Kaitano made 18 runs off 26 balls.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo Athletic Club’s three match losing streak came to an end as they beat Knights Cricket Club by five wickets.

BAC bowled out their opponents for 158 runs in 38 overs before going on to chase down the target in 29,4 overs, finishing on 160/5.

Charlton Tshuma led from the front with the ball for BAC, finishing with figures of 3/31 in nine overs before, in their chase, Brandon James top scored with a half century. James finished unbeaten on 50 runs off 48 balls.