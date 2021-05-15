Kool and The Gang band member to invest in Vic Falls

Robert ‘Kool’ Bell presents the Mayor of Victoria Falls, Somveli Dlamini (left) with an autographed picture of himself

Lingani Nyika, Showbiz Reporter

UNITED States multi-award winning musician Robert Earl Bell is on holiday in Victoria Falls where he has pledged US$30 million for development of a memorial park to help lure tourists.

Known among his fans as Robert ‘Kool’ Bell, or Kool Muhammad Bayyan because of his Muslim inclination, Bell was one of the 97 passengers that touched down at Victoria Falls International Airport on Thursday aboard a British Airways flight.

He is accompanied by his spokesman Gregory Turner and Anthony Johnson and they sampled various tour activities in the city yesterday.

Bell is a songwriter and singer and founding member of Pop/R&B Kool and the Gang group of the 80s.

The group has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide and won several awards including seven Grammy awards as well as being influential to many Pop and R&B musicians.

Bell was born on October, 8, 1950 and grew up in New Jersey, America.

A music and arts ambassador to many countries including Ivory Coast where he is tourism ambassador, Bell has plans to develop Zimbabwe’s arts sector especially in Victoria Falls where he wants to build a memorial park to be known as Mohamed Ali.

Yesterday he met Victoria Falls City council officials to present his proposal which Mayor Somveli Dlamini said will be considered.

He has partnered Victoria Falls’ Diamond Studios to identify and nurture music and arts talent.

“I have heard a lot about the Seventh Wonder of the World and that is why l came to Victoria Falls. We are here to find diamonds on the entertainment side because there is so much potential that we can develop,” said Bell.

Turner said the idea is to boost Victoria Falls’ economy, promising to deliver on the promise.

He said they are on a mission to help grow Victoria Falls’ music industry and help artists reach the international stage.

“We know that the country has a history of African-American celebrities coming here and making empty promises but we are excited to say we will implement our promise. We are planning historic concerts here and an African memorial project of a 10km park with a 30 feet statue of Mohammed Ali ‘The Great boxer’ to draw global tourists,” he said.

Diamond Studios representative Steady Munyanyi said: “We are developing artists by identifying talent and training them to have the character and expectations of an artist. We want to groom artists who will be recognised globally just like how we listen to American or Nigerian music.” — @NyikaLingani.