KoSamuriwo to celebrate Workers’ Day with live performance by Ramsey Kay

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Tomorrow, KoSamuriwo, a favoured local hangout located at Chigumira shops in the Old Luveve suburb of Bulawayo, will host a special celebration in honour of Workers’ Day.

The evening’s entertainment will kick off at 6pm with a performance by renowned jazz artiste Ramsey Kay and the Big Ray band. Additionally, various DJs will take turns on the decks throughout the event, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Known city-wide for its affordable beer prices and tight security, KoSamuriwo has quickly become a go-to spot for many locals. Since its grand opening on New Year’s Eve last year, the venue has successfully hosted a variety of events, earning a reputation as a vibrant and safe place for relaxation and entertainment.