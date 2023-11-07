Kota Festival brings joy

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

MAKOKOBA/MZILIKAZI township in Bulawayo came alive during the weekend as two podcasters, Lights Out and Zoste Kartel, organised the Kota Festival, an event that brought joy and positivity to the lives of teenagers and toddlers in the community.

The event not only provided a platform for children to showcase their talents but also served as a means to keep them away from the dangers of drug abuse.

Held on Saturday, the inaugural festival was a resounding success with children from all walks of life coming together to participate in a friendly competition centred around eating the popular South African street food, the kota.

The air was filled with laughter and excitement as children sampled the kota meal, indulged in face painting and danced to their heart’s content.

Lights Out and Zoste Kartel, along with their team of talented individuals including Tsepo OkaMaseko, TeLvis, Music Q, Sneh, and Abafana Ababili, and Nkosi King, ensured that the audience was thoroughly entertained throughout the event.

Notable artistes who graced the event included renowned comedian Ntando Van Moyo, Chichie the poetic Queen, and Sage M One the poet. Their performances, ranging from music to dance and comedy captivated the crowd and added an extra layer of excitement to the festivities.

As the event came to a close, the children left with smiles on their faces, their hearts filled with newfound inspiration and a sense of belonging.

Lights Out and Zoste Kartel firmly believe that events like the Kota Festival play a crucial role in diverting the attention of young individuals away from the perils of drug abuse.

“By providing a safe and enjoyable environment for children to express themselves and showcase their talents, we hope to instill a sense of purpose and ambition within the community’s youth,” they said.

The duo’s efforts to provide a platform for the youth to showcase their talents and stay away from drugs have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the community, serving as a beacon of hope for a brighter future.

The two have been making significant strides in positively impacting the lives of the youth in Makokoba/Mzilikazi township through their podcast. The podcast, aptly named The Monday Replenishment, serves as a platform for discussing various issues affecting teenagers and toddlers, including drug abuse, education, and personal development. During the competitions, three participants were blindfolded and tasked with identifying the spices and ingredients used in the different kotas. This was to test their taste buds and knowledge of flavours.

Hassan Muzoroi, a teenager, emerged as the winner as he managed to execute the task successfully. -@TashaMutsiba