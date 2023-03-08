Kraal Primary School dominates at Naph

Team Manjolo Cluster ready for camp for the Nash track and field events

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

BULAWAYO Kraal Primary School on Tuesday dominated the National Association of Primary School Heads (Naph) cluster track and field competitions held at Manjolo Primary.

The Under 14 and Under 13 boys and girls track and field event was in preparation for the zonal competitions which will build to the inter-district as the province prepares to come up with a team that will compete in the inter-provincial competitions.

Five schools namely Bulawayo Kraal, Manjolo, Cheenga, Mpiname and Chibondo participated in the Manjolo Cluster competitions at Manjolo Primary and the inter-zonal will be held at Samende Primary School this Friday.

Other zones will also hold their own on the same date.

Bulawayo Kraal scooped 44 gold medals, 24 silver, and 9 bronze to amass a total of 78 medals, followed by Manjolo who had 22 gold, 31 silver, and 14 bronze to finish with a total of 67 medals.

Mpiname got two gold, 13 silver, and 28 silver, while Cheenga managed to get three gold, two silver, and seven bronze, and Chibondo only managed a single silver medal and three bronze with no gold.

Organisers of the cluster event said they were happy with the level of competition and that the cluster had managed to come up with a team to represent it in the inter-zonal.

Naph chair for Manjolo Cluster Monica Zharare who is head for Manjolo Primary said the competition went on well and the cluster team immediately went into camp yesterday to prepare for the inter-zonal level Friday.

Meanwhile, schools under Binga Cluster are competing today at Donga Primary School.

[email protected]