Kris Kristofferson, Country Singer, Songwriter and Actor, Dies at 88

Kris Kristofferson, the singer and songwriter whose literary yet plain-spoken compositions infused country music with rarely heard candor and depth, and who later had a successful second career in movies, died at his home on Maui, Hawaii, on Saturday. He was 88.

His death was announced by Ebie McFarland, a spokeswoman, who did not give a cause.

Hundreds of artists have recorded Mr. Kristofferson’s songs — among

them, Al Green, the Grateful Dead, Michael Bublé and Gladys Knight and the Pips. Mr. Kristofferson’s breakthrough as a songwriter came with “For the Good Times,” a bittersweet ballad that topped the country chart and reached the Top 40 on the pop chart for Ray Price in 1970. His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” became a No. 1 country hit for his friend and mentor Johnny Cash later that year. Mr. Cash memorably intoned the song’s indelible opening couplet: Well, I woke up Sunday morning With no way to hold my head that didn’t hurt And the beer I had for breakfast wasn’t bad