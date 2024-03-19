Krystal Wamrepa elevating Beitbridge music scene

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

In the bustling border town of Beitbridge, an ambitious artiste is on a mission to thrust the local music scene into the limelight, showcasing the vibrant talent nestled within one of Africa’s busiest entry points.

Meet Krystal Wamrepa, a Zimbabwean Venrapper (Venda rapper) also known as Fulufhelo Mbedzi, hailing from Tshapfuche village in Beitbridge district.

Krystal Wamrepa is spearheading the Vendanation Crew music stable, nurturing six up-and-coming artistes. He aims to provide a platform for budding talents eager to break into the industry.

Chronicle Showbiz recently caught up with the artiste to delve into his journey in the industry and his lofty aspirations.

“My journey began in 2012 during my ‘O’ Levels at Vhembe High School, inspired by South African venrapper Coolfelo,” Krystal Wamrepa recounts.

“Last year, I released a hit song titled ‘Mama’s’ on Valentine’s Day, which garnered attention across Beitbridge and Musina, opening doors for me.”

Krystal Wamrepa boasts a collective album titled ‘Tshivhudzo’ and two EPs – ‘The King’s EP’ and ‘Cap to Cairo EP’.

The moniker ‘Krystal Wamrepa’ emerged in 2017 when he was signed under South African record label Prudential Entertainment. In 2022, he founded the Vendanation Crew and signed four up-and-coming artistes, spanning rappers to vocalists.

“The goal of this label is to empower young musicians who may struggle individually, guiding them towards excellence and relevance within their fanbase,” Krystal Wamrepa explains.

At the moment, Krystal Wamrepa is collaborating with vocalist Meskay from South Africa’s Limpopo province on an EP titled ‘Krystal 4 The People’. With two tracks already recorded, the EP focuses on themes of love and faith, aiming to uplift the community. – @mthabisi_mthire