Kuda Mahachi bites Gamecocks dust

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

AMID indications that Ex Warriors midfielder Kudakwashe “Nkembe” Mahachi was set to join former champions Chicken Inn as a free agent, it has emerged the ginger-haired player will not be doing so anytime soon.

Mahachi (30) was earlier this week spotted at Bulawayo’s high-density suburb of Cowdray Park, a place where he stays with his young family.

“I think the best person to talk to is his agent. The transfer-window has closed and we no longer have a slot for a new player,” said Chicken Inn secretary-general Tavengwa Hara.

Mahachi is being managed by one of Zimbabwe’s renowned player agents Gibson Mahachi who was however not immediately available for a comment as his mobile phone went unanswered.

There were signs for good things to come for the Mzilikazi bred footie after he “signed” with renowned player agent Michael Ngobeni.

Ngobeni is a player agent of note and boasts of players such as ex Zimbabwe international Khama Billiat. Nkembe has had an eventful and stressful year and a half punctuated by multiple court appearances on alleged child abuse and attempted murder charges. This led to his release by Super Diski side Supersport United.

After releasing midfielder Denzel Khumalo, Gamecocks now reportedly have 25 senior players and five junior players.

Just before the opening of the Zifa second local transfer window, former Chicken Inn captain Danny “Deco” Phiri, was set for another dance with Gamecocks amid revelations that he wanted back at Gamecocks from fellow Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo Chiefs alongside Obriel Chirinda.

Phiri previously did duty for South Africa’s Golden Arrows before he joined Amakhosi Amahle earlier on this year where he has successfully turned back the hands of time courtesy of his five-star performances in the middle of the park.