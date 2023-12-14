Kuda Mahachi celebrates his first goal in Ghana

Online Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe international forward Kudakwashe Mahachi registered his first competitive goal for Medeama SC on Wednesday afternoon.

The Yellow and Mauves edged out lower-tier side Basake Holy Stars in the Ghana FA Cup round of 64 encounter at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa to advance to the next round.

The experienced winger scored the only goal of the match to claim the victory for Medeama when he found the back of the net in the 34th minute.

Augustine Evans Adotey made a couple of changes to the Medeama that drew with Young Africans SC in the CAF Champions League last weekend.

Black Stars defender Abdul Fatawu Hamidu returned from injury to earn a starting role to face Holy Stars.

Medeama will continue to prepare for the reverse fixture against Yanga in the CAF Champions League next week in Dar es Salam