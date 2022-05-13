Kuda Mahachi suspended by SuperSport United

The Chronicle

Stanford Chiwanga
SuperSport United have suspended troubled Kudakwashe Mahachi from all club activities with immediate effect.

Mahachi is alleged to have deliberately scalded his four-year-old son with boiling water, resulting in the minor suffering third-degree burns on the head and both feet.

A part of the boy’s right foot was cut off due to the sever burns.

In a press statement released on Twitter, SupetSport United said: “SuperSport United FC has become aware of the serious allegations levelled against our player, Kudawashe Mahachi

“The club has suspended the player from all club football activities with immediate effect. He has been advised to attend to his family & the allegations against him.

“The matter is subject to judicial processes. The club will make no further comment at this time.”

 

