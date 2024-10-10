Kuda The Choreographer and Tariro Gezi take Rhumba Night Dance classes to Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

IN an exciting development for dance enthusiasts and health advocates alike, renowned choreographer Kudakwashe Makaza, affectionately known as Kuda The Choreographer, is set to launch the inaugural Rhumba Night Tour at GenActive Gym in Bulawayo on Friday.

Partnering with Bulawayo native Tariro Gezi, this event promises not only to entertain but also to educate attendees about critical issues, notably breast cancer awareness.

Kuda, who made his mark at the Miss Teen of the Universe Zimbabwe pageant in Bulawayo, emphasised the importance of intertwining dance with health education.

“This will be our inaugural Rhumba Night Tour in Bulawayo, and what better way to do it than in October, designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month?” he stated.

“This event will combine fun with learning, allowing participants to grasp new dance routines while also gaining valuable insights into breast cancer detection and its impact.”

The Rhumba Night Tour aims to create a vibrant atmosphere where participants can enjoy themselves while engaging in meaningful discussions about breast cancer.

Kuda noted that the event is designed to be both therapeutic and informative, making it a unique experience that promotes well-being through the joy of dance.

In addition to the Rhumba Night events, Kuda has plans for children’s dance classes, focusing on mental health issues.

“We want to address drug and substance abuse among the youth and enhance their self-esteem through dance,” he explained.

This holistic approach highlights the multi-faceted benefits of dance, not only as a form of artistic expression but also as a tool for personal development and community engagement.

Kuda’s extensive experience, having taught dance in countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, and Rwanda, underscores his commitment to using dance as a means of connection and empowerment.

“We are excited to bring this initiative to Bulawayo, and we hope it will be the first of many such events,” he added.

Kuda said attendees can look forward to an evening filled with rhythm, learning, and community spirit, all while raising awareness for a cause that affects many.

The innovative fusion of dance and health education is a testament to the power of the arts in fostering conversations around critical issues and promoting overall wellness. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu