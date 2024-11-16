Kudos and more kudos in weight

Stephen Mpofu

ZIMBABWEAN children are first and foremost the stone and brick foundation of our motherland’s brave new future politically, economically and socially ad infinitum.

However, this pen believes strongly that they also need other people driven by an unflinching zeal to extend their love-filled hearts to equip our youths in building their country in compliance with the philosophy “Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo/Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/A country is built by its owners.”

In that regard kudos are due to Wilderness Safaris, one of the leading tour and safari companies, for setting aside US$150 000 for a three-month food relief programme in Hwange, Lupane and Tsholotsho districts, targeting over 8 000 learners, as reported in this publication two days ago.

Now here is a company that by its donation appreciates the operational environment it enjoys in Zimbabwe and which other organisations reaping good monetary values from a good operational environment must emulate.

This humbly compels this communicologist to suggest that members of Zimbabwean communities in the diaspora should not only emulate but pass by helping the needy back home in Zimbabwe.

Communities in various Zimbabwean districts are right now agonising over food, livestock and other losses caused by the current negative climatic conditions, namely droughts resulting from global warming.

The diasporans should be driven by the love of their motherland, form committees working in collaboration with this country’s foreign diplomats, and raise funding to be channelled back home to relieve relatives of hunger and other strife haunting them.

Back here at home, people reneging on their responsibility to contribute money to help the most vulnerable children, including orphans, child-headed households and those living in poverty, should hang their heads in shame for being too close to their money.

In her 2025 Pre-Budget Report Analysis: Portfolio Committee on Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare chairperson, Cde Dorothy Mashonganyika, said BEAM enrolled 1,1 million children under its 2024 programme.

However, she said there were concerns over delayed payments of funds and children registered for the BEAM face the risk of educational disruption due to inadequate funding.

It, therefore, behoves Zimbabweans boasting unmitigated patriotism to honour their national responsibilities in order for our country to succeed in all desirable ways.

So kudos and more kudos to those who demonstrate their patriotism in deeds rather than in words only.