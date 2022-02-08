Kudzai Chapepa in last 16 of Cepha Tennis Junior J5

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

JUNIOR tennis ace Kudzai Chapepa has progressed to the next round of the J5 Cepha Tennis Junior J5 Week 1 tournament taking place in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Chapepa saw off the challenge of fifth seed South African Line Greyling 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 on Monday to book a spot in the last 16. Line is ranked 880 in the world.

Chapepa’s coach Thesly Mufunda says this was her biggest win in the Under-18 category, which she began competing in last year.

“This was the biggest win of her career in this division. For this competition the goal was to at least make the second round to give her confidence as this is the first ITF tournament of the year. Hopefully she makes more history by making it to the final. For us this competition is also preparation for the Africa Junior Championships Regionals in Harare later this month.” – @innocentskizoe