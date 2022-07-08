Kujata jata hit-maker, DT BiO Mudimba to launch new track

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO-based Sungura musician, DT BiO Mudimba is set to launch his new single on the 20th of July on Star FM and National FM.

The Kujata jata hit-maker wants to stamp his mark on the Sungura scene and show that, “I’m not a one-hit-wonder” with his new song.

In an interview, the Binga-born artiste said his first single for 2022, “Mushe mushe” which will be launched in Harare will take people down memory lane.

“On this latest offering, I want to show people that I’m not a one hit wonder.

There’s more where Kujata jata came from.

With Mushe Mushe, we are looking back and marveling at how far we’ve come.

We trace the ups and downs that we came across and overcame and I conclude that it was not of our fine abilities, but rather, through grace,” said Mudimba.

Mushe Mushe will be launched on radio stations Star FM and National FM.

The songster who rose to prominence in 2020 with Kujata jata said the song will also reinforce spiritual ties with the Creator.

“The song will also encourage people to give thanks and praise to the Creator whether in good or bad times,” he said.

Mudimba is a recipient of the Outstanding Newcomer award at this year’s National Arts Merit Awards.

Together with his band, Kaani Stars, Mudimba has topped the charts with Kujata jata.

Other singles that the band has done include MaDhawu and Baama Atata.

