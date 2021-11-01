Kuly Tangu celebrates birthday with release of bonus tracks

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Correspondent

BARELY four months after the release of his “En Mi Elemento” album, Kuly Tangu (real name Sikulile Tangu), a hip hop artist and producer is celebrating his birthday in style with the release of five bonus tracks of the album.

All of them are named after women, Lorraine, Elizabeth, Samantha, Mellisa and Amanda and this is an extension of his Spanish-titled album En Mi Memento which is an English equivalent for “In my element.”

“The birthday special is me allowing people into my world with a little story of my life which is the women in my life. Fans will get to experience what I went through to be who I am and how I got here in terms of love and respect.

“I’m also putting it out there that I’m a feminist. I believe that women need to be given more credit than they get because they are the pillar to our survival,” said Kuly Tangu.

A trio of producers recorded, mixed and mastered the album from separate locations. B.Kid (Bulawayo), DJ Tenox, (Harare) and McKean from America oversaw the production of the project which is now on major online streaming platforms.

The hip-hop artiste has over 12 mixtapes in his career which is almost 10 years old now. He is the guy that established his own genre called Astro-Trap and is the CEO of Back Pack Music Entertainment recording label.

Kuly, who is also a producer himself has entrepreneurial acumen as he also sells merchandise via his The Swag Shop Zw.

He also customises clothing to open up new revenue streams in a tough music industry in Zimbabwe. – @eMKlass_49