Kumalo School bursar sentenced to community service for theft

Online Reporter

A KUMALO Primary School bursar who misappropriated over US$500 in school development levies collected from learners has been ordered to perform 420 hours of community service.

Rumbidzai Magwaku (36) was convicted on her own plea of guilty to theft by Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Eva Matura. She converted US$502 in school funds to her personal use.

Magwaku was sentenced to 12 months in prison, of which six months were suspended on condition that she restitutes the stolen amount. The remaining six months were further suspended on the condition that she completes 420 hours of community service.

Magwaku was arrested last week alongside the school’s headmistress, Stella Mhlanga (63), deputy head Enelesi Sibanda (56), and teachers Nombulelo Maiswa (57) and Siphatheleni Sibanda (52). The group faces fraud charges relating to alleged embezzlement of school funds.

The prosecutor, Mr Samuel Mpofu told the court that between February and December last year, Magwaku breached her fiduciary duty by failing to remit funds she had collected.

“She received a total of US$502 meant for the school and instead converted it to her own use,” said Mr Mpofu.

The offence was uncovered during a workshop attended by Government and school development bursars, where Magwaku admitted that her books were not balancing. A subsequent financial reconciliation and audit revealed the misappropriation, with auditors

While Magwaku has been sentenced, her co-accused are out on bail and are set to return to court on April 30.

Bulawayo magistrate Ms Beverly Madzikatire granted each of the four accused US$50 bail, ordering them to reside at their given addresses and not interfere with State witnesses.

The ongoing investigation stems from an audit by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, which exposed gross financial irregularities at the school. According to court documents, Mhlanga allegedly received US$7 835 in levy payments but only banked US$2 727, with the remaining US$5 108 unaccounted for. Enelesi Sibanda is

accused of receiving US$1 299, but only depositing US$208, effectively misappropriating US$1 091, Siphatheleni Sibanda allegedly kept US$630 after banking just US$121 from the US$751 she received. Maiswa is alleged to have banked only US$20 out of US$2 574, leaving US$2 554 unaccounted for.