Kungcono! Shiz Moz joins trend

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

INSPIRED by the “Kungcono” viral sermon, songwriter Shiz Moz (real name Mgcini Mkhanyeli Ndlovu) has penned a song with messages from the sermon.

In the past weeks, a video clip of an SDA church pastor, Mordecai Kwenda preaching about how people should be grateful for the little things they have by consistently telling them, kungcono (its better), has been making rounds.

Joining in the wave of artistes who have bowed down to the pressure of penning their own versions of songs inspired by the sermon, Shiz Moz has released an Amapiano single.

“The inspiration came solely from the sermon. I heard the sermon on a Sunday afternoon and made sure that I recorded a song and did the production the same day as I didn’t want to end up losing the creativity and inspiration,” said Shiz Moz.

The songwriter said when he heard the sermon, he saw a chance to encourage and motivate people to appreciate the little they have as we approach the festive season.

“As we’re approaching the New Year, this sermon couldn’t have come at a better time because it’s relevant to everyone at the moment. I made it (song) with the hope of motivating everyone around me and encouraging them because things are tough for us all and people might end up forgetting to show a little appreciation of the things given to them,” said Shiz Moz.

The songwriter said he released the single two weeks back and has been getting great feedback from people.

He said it is always a pleasure to release something for his fans that they enjoy listening to and relate to because they are his main inspiration for creating music.

The musician has songs that include Buyela Ekhaya, Iztayila Zonke and Umdlwenguli which were hits on radio stations.

– @flora_sibanda