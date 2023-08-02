Kungfu Panda Ready

HIGHLANDERS Football Club midfielder Calvin “Kungfu Panda” Chigonero has said that he is ready to help the team, after recovering from a knee injury.

The 22-year-old introduced himself to the Highlanders faithful with a brace after coming in as a substitute when the team won 2-0 against Yadah at National Sports Stadium and since then goals have been hard to come by.

He injured his knee after a collision with a Caps United defender when Bosso won against the Green Machine at Barbourfields Stadium.

“I have missed a couple of weeks with a knee injury but it was very important for me that I don’t rush my recovery and make sure that I return 100 percent fit.”

“I am now available for selection and it will not be easy coming to a team that has been winning for fun lately,” Chigonero said.

He joined the club on loan from Talen Vision where he was one of the top players in the team that finished fourth in the Southern Region Division One under now Sheasham gaffer, Lizwe Sweswe.

Bosso sit on top of the table after 17 matches and have managed to score 15 goals, the fewest in the top nine, and Panda will be hoping that his goal scoring abilities will help the team to boost their goal scoring department which has been slacking in front of goal.

The table toppers travel to Kariba to take on 10th placed ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium.