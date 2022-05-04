Kunye a hit at Victoria Falls Carnival

Langalakhe Mabena

Swaziland-born South Africa-based producer and wheel-spinner DJ Shimza gave patrons a stellar performance at the just-ended Vic Falls Carnival where he brought his Kunye event to the Lookout Café.

The carnival ran from 29 April to May 1 and attracted people from different countries. The feature of Kunye at the carnival was a way of bringing together, artistes and fans as a music family.

The event was staged in the afternoon of 1 May (before Shimza took to the centre of the carnival stage at Elephants Hills in the evening. His close associate Sun El Musician was also a guest at the event before appearing on the main stage as the surprise act.

The King of Afro-Tech music played for a good two hours mixing hits after hits. Even though the gig was meant for VIPs and VVIP pass holders, other revellers who wanted to be part of the experience ended up paying US$50 to witness DJ Shimza doing wonders on the decks.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Kunye event, DJ Shimza shared how he came up with the movement which mainly targets to be staged at restaurants and cafés. He said the vision was to bring people from all walks of life together and unite them through music.

“Music is a unifier and once we are united, a sense of family and belonging starts to be part of us. This was the vision behind the creation of Kunye events. I’m proud that this special edition was done in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe and it has marked us a brand that is true in uniting people through music despite race, nationality and ethnic differences,” said Shimza.

As he took the main stage at the carnival, those who had attended Kunye at the Lookout could attest that the All Alone hitmaker gave his best despite performing earlier.

“The energy you give during a performance must not depend on the crowd. Even if 100 people are present, you have to perform your best as when 5 000 people are part of the audience.

“As a DJ, I have a way of doing things and giving them quality entertainment is the major reason why I am DJ Shimza today. The crowds at both Kunye and the Vic Falls Carnival main stage were amazing. I had to give all of me on both of my sets,” said DJ Shimza.