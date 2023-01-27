Kusile, Binga RDCs devolution success stories

Sinamusanga clinic in Binga which was built using devolution funds

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

KUSILE and Binga Rural District Councils are enjoying the fruits of massive infrastructural development funded by devolution funds.

The two local authorities constructed 10 classroom blocks and four clinics among other projects meant to transform the people’s lives.

The Second Republic has stepped up its inclusive development programme that has seen development projects being implemented across the country to ensure no one and no place is left behind.

Using the devolution funds, Kusile RDC constructed nine classroom blocks at four secondary schools and five primary schools, rehabilitated the Lusulu-Ndimimbili road, constructed a bridge and bought vehicles.

Binga RDC constructed a classroom block at Masenya Primary School as well as an Information and Communication Technology Centre. Kusile RDC chief executive officer Mr Sifiso Hadebe said they managed to buy trucks and tractors among other equipment.

“Classroom blocks were constructed at Asiphakameni Annex Secondary School, Thokozani Annex Secondary School, Umthombowesizwe Annex Secondary School and Tiki Secondary School. We also constructed classroom blocks at Mqabuko Primary School, Mazwa Primary School, Elihlo Primary School, Ziqalabeni Primary School and Gobakhulu Primary School,” he said.

Some pupils in the district used to walk about 30km daily to the nearest school resulting in many of them dropping out of school while some girls fell pregnant and this has since been addressed.

Binga RDC engineer Zibusiso Nyoni said they targeted four clinics, which include Malaliya, Sinamusanga, Zambezi and Kalungwizi

“For Malaliya, the main block, staff cottages, fencing as well as the surgical incinerator are complete. It’s the same with Sinamusanga Clinic while the main block and staff cottages at Zambezi Clinic is 85 percent complete,” he said.

Eng Nyoni said Kalungwizi Clinic’s main block is at roof level while fencing is complete.

He said this year the major works will be to connect water supply, solar power and equipment to all the four clinics.

“We will also rehabilitate sewer ponds and maintain the road leading to the Binga Centre sewer ponds. Council will work on the Manyanga Township sewer reticulation and construction of the communal septic tank,” said Eng Nyoni.

He said council will also work on the 2km stretch of Sikajaya road and construct one classroom block at Sizemba Secondary School.

Government identified devolution as a key pillar to achieving an upper middle-income economy status by 2030.

Under devolution, citizens are involved in setting the development agenda in their communities and make decisions affecting them.

In this year’s national budget, Treasury increased the allocation of devolution funds from last year’s $16,7 billion to $195,5 billion.

Devolution funds have transformed several districts, including the previously marginalised ones in Matabeleland as the Second Republic walks the talk on its development agenda of leaving no one and no place behind. – @skhumoyo2000.