Kusile MaJahunda anti drug awareness campaign launched

Detective Mugeji from CID Gwanda stresses at a point at the launch of the Kusile MaJahunda Anti Drug Awareness campaign

Mthabisi Tshuma

[email protected]

GWANDA based arts organisation Planet Kadder Academy has successfully launched a drive to stop drug abuse in the mining town.

The initiative named Kusile MaJahunda anti drug awareness campaign was launched at Gwanda Municipality car park on Friday.

The event saw a number of creatives take to the podium to spread the word that people, especially youths, should shun drugs. Officials from the police also exhibited a number of dangerous drugs found on the streets.

Speaking on the side lines of the launch, Planet Kadder Academy founder kwaito artiste and actress Kadder said there are riding on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s National Youth Day celebrations speech where he implored the youth of today to use their skills and talents to accelerate the growth of our economy.

She said drug and substance abuse is a menace nationally and the community of Gwanda is not exempted.

“As Planet Kadder Academy rides on the National Youth Day celebrations theme ‘Drug and Substance Abuse, a threat to Vision 2030, every community’s responsibility’, we proudly present the Kusile MaJahunda Anti-Drug Awareness Campaign.

“Our objectives are to sensitise the community of Gwanda about the types of drugs being abused, causes, effects and possible solutions to end drug and substance abuse. We want to create platforms for dialogue on drug and substance abuse, to facilitate the counseling and rehabilitation of affected individuals and to create employment opportunities and recreational activities for the youth so as to reduce the uptake of drugs,” she said.

Kadder said they will do this through activities that include online discussions, social media campaigns, school tours (discussions, concerts, formation of clubs), street talk shows, roadshows, workshops, discussions, clean up campaigns, concerts, talent shows and modeling contests.

“We also seek to ensure 75 percent of the community is educated about drug and substance abuse and a significant reduction in the uptake of drugs by the youth. We will push that recreational activities are availed to youth for participation and consumption,” said Kadder.

@mthabisi_mthire