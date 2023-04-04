“Kusinda Owabaleka” – C’Khanda P disses Bulawayo artistes

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

KASI rap musician C’khanda P has thrown shade at artistes who include Msiz’kay, Asaph, Mzoe 7, Hwabaraty, Mawiza and Noluntu J through a diss track titled Kusinda Owabaleka.

The song released last week is now accessible on all digital stores.

C’khanda P said the track fires shots at the music careers of musicians from the city whom he wants to up their game.

“I’m not beefing with any artiste, but I dropped the diss track to prove that the Zimbabwean music industry is not dead. The track seeks to remind Bulawayo artistes and the nation as a whole that we have a long way to go and don’t need to have relaxed tendencies when approaching this game,” said C’khanda P.

In the song, the artiste throws shade at Mzoe 7 whom he claims is always loitering around Bulawayo Centre. He claims Mawiza’s shows always seem like a construction site as they always attract more men than women.

The up-and-coming artiste who is based in Esigodini said it is high time he brings kasi rap from the bundu to the city.

Some of the lyrics to the tracks are as follows;

“Mzoe 7 uhlala ubhoda bhoda eBC. Ikuqashile yini iBCC sikunike I uniform ye security, umdala kodwa asiyibon’isign ye maturity.”

“Hwabaraty ucula ujelimana, besicela ayenjelele ayecela izulu. He got big features kodwa simazela eNjube, uzophelela emoyen njenge dust yema farm bengith’ ngizomlanda eNjube inkinga u Deaf ngizokuzwela.”

“Msiz’kay ngizokulanda wedwa uwuzwe umoya wakho. Ingoma zakho zimnandi kodwa usuke ucule njenge skhukhukazi eskhanywe intamo. Buka ngivula ibhodo kodwa aw’sona iskhokho engomeni, uyamemeza ngath omama be SDA noma singaya e Skyz Metro mina ngzokusakaza.”

“Ama shows kaMawiza ahlala egcwele amadoda ngathi umsebenzi we construction. Ingoma zakhe azizwakali ngathi uMazoe odeshwe ngu stepmother.” – @mthabisi_mthire