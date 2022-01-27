Kutsanzira vows to even Bosso’s rocky road

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

RAHMAN Kutsanzira says he is determined to make sure Highlanders’ fortunes turn for the better after a disastrous start to the season in which they have not only failed to win, but to score in their opening three league matches.

Kutsanzira has returned to Bosso after almost four years at league champions FC Platinum.

He said it hurts him to see a club as big as Highlanders having a terrible period in the league.

“I might have left Bosso for FC Platinum, which by the way was not an easy decision, but Highlanders is our pride and our heritage, and everyone who identifies with it cannot be happy when such an institution struggles. I hope my return will help change all this. With the right attitude from all of us as players and also appreciating what it means to wear the black and white jersey, we can turn around the club’s fortunes,” said Kutsanzira.

He rejoins Highlanders alongside FC Platinum teammate and striker Stanley Ngala, whom he described as a calculative player that is deadly with both his feet as well as in the air.

“Stano might not have realised his full potential at FC Platinum, but everyone knows what he is made of. It’s not a bad buy for Highlanders, that I can assure the fans, khona bezabona how deadly he is. Let’s just wait for the games to resume,” said Kutsanzira.

The 2016 Highlanders Player of the Year said he was almost certain to wind up his career with the Bulawayo giants.

“Look, I am not growing any younger and it’s highly likely that my career will end here at Highlanders, which gives me more impetus to make sure I bid farewell on a high note with the club probably ending its league title drought. We still have a long way to go in the league race.

We just need that confidence which will naturally come with our first win. Knowing Highlanders, once they get into that winning gear, a lot of teams might not like being pitted against them,” said Kutsanzira.

Meanwhile, Highlanders have offloaded defender Charlton Siamalonga and also decided against renewing the contract of goalkeeper Future Sibanda.

The duo will not be the only players to be released as the club creates space for new arrivals, young goalkeeper Ralph Pitisi, striker Ngala as well as utility player and former captain Kutsanzira.

Bosso acting chief executive officer and spokesperson Ronald Moyo only confirmed the departure of Sibanda.

“I can confirm Future Sibanda is no longer with us following the expiry of the loan agreement between Highlanders and his parent club FC Platinum.

So far, he is the only player from our last year squad who has parted ways with the club. We wish him all the best in his new endeavours,” said Moyo.