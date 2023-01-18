Kuvimba to settle arrears owed to Ziscosteel workers

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Kuvimba Mining House, which was chosen by the Government to spearhead the resuscitation of steel giant Ziscosteel, will prioritise the settling of outstanding salaries and pensions as the company is poised for a comeback.

Given the nod by the Government last year, the mining giants have intensified measures to resume operations.

The company is expected to start operations soon and create cash and revenue flows to power the resuscitation.

The investor is now on the ground following the completion of feasibility studies and the signing of the necessary contracts that should see the injection of US$300 million in new capital to kick-start the rebuilding of the steelworks.

The company will start by building up its human resources after losing manpower during its decade of closure.

Zisco board chair Engineer Martin Manuhwa, during a recent engagement with employees at the Redcliff plant, said the

Government, the board and management were concerned with the situation of employees hence the need to address their concerns.

“That is (employees’ welfare) the main reason why we pushed for the resuscitation of Zisco so that we keep up to date and improve conditions of service for the workers. Government, management and the board are all concerned about the situation,” he said.

Eng Manuhwa said Kuvimba had promised to look into the matter as it seeks to retain the bulk of their former employees.

“Part of the roadmap is that Kuvimba will look into credits both internal and external and other obligations. We are in talks with Kuvimba that when we extract the first minerals, they should prioritise employees so that they are motivated,” he said.

Eng Manuhwa said the Government together with board and management are making necessary arrangements for ex-workers to start receiving their pensioners.

He said although the workers are supposed to get their pensions from pension funds, Kuvimba had made a commitment to complement the pensions.

“I hope you are aware that we submit pension money to pension funds, but we are pushing that every employee should have their pensions and the Government should be able to fix the 2018 commitment so that you start receiving your pensions,” said Eng Manuhwa.

After losing their jobs a decade ago following the closure of Ziscosteel, most former employees are wallowing in poverty after failing to access their pensions.

In 2018, Government took over of the giant steel company’s $495 million debt to pave way for its resuscitation which also included salaries and pensions.

The company, which employed more than 5 000 workers at its peak, is expected to build its employment base from its former and current employees.