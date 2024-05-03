Kuwait ambassador bids President farewell

President Mnangagwa meets the outgoing Kuwait Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Salem Shibeeb Hamad Alkaledi during a courtesy call at the State House in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Innocent Makawa

Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau

OUTGOING Kuwait Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Salem Shibeeb Hamad Alkaledi yesterday bade farewell to President Mnangagwa at State House and called for the strengthening of ties between the two countries.

Zimbabwe and Kuwait established diplomatic relations in 1991.

“We have a historical relationship with Zimbabwe and we appreciate that relationship and we are going to go ahead with that relationship with Zimbabwe in the future. We are happy with the level of that relationship.

“Hopefully, our investors will come and invest in Zimbabwe and we are going to push them to invest, everything is possible because Zimbabwe is a promising country for any economic activity,” he said.

In 2017, Zimbabwe secured a US$20 million loan from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to finance the development of irrigation infrastructure at Zhovhe Dam in Beitbridge District, Matabeleland South.

The loan was meant to construct a conveyance system to supply adequate water from the Zhovhe Dam to irrigate 2 500 hectares of agricultural land to communities in Beitbridge District of Ferguson, Bishopstone and Cawood Ranches, as well as the communal lands of Mtetengwe, Mabidi and Malala.

Kuwait has also exported petroleum products to Zimbabwe.