Kwaito House Movement Kasi to Kasi tour heads to Nkulumane

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE second edition of the Kwaito House Movement Kasi to Kasi tour is set to be held on August 28 at Nkulumane koSokusile.

This comes after the success of the inaugural event which was held at Cowdray Park terminus where artistes from Bulawayo proved that they have all it takes to ensure that the City of Kings and Queens holds its forte as the country’s cultural hub.

The show will be hosted by Sipho Mercent Nyathi and will feature performances from Boocy, Skaiva, Tebza, Mawiza, Novuyo Seagirl, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, DJ Sida and Can’t Get Music.

Said organisers DAB Three Events director Archford Hadebe: “We continue to stand firm on our vision of seeing local artistes prosper and make them be known by their immediate fan base.

“The show is all about supporting local acts thus we’re calling on artistes from Nkulumane to contact us on our social media platforms so that they can be included in the lineup,” said Hadebe. – @mthabisi_mthire