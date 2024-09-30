Kwaito music pioneer Siphiwe “General” Sibisi passes on

Kwaito music pioneer and last living member of kwaito group Chiskop, Siphiwe “General” Sibisi has died. Sibisi passed away on Sunday at the age of 48.

He was hospitalised where he underwent a major surgery.

News of his passing has been confirmed by his family.

Chiskop was formed by Sibisi, Mduduzi “Mandoza” Tshabalala, Sizwe “Lollipop” Motaung, and Sibusiso “SB-Bless” Thenjekwayo.

The group became one of the foundational pillars of kwaito music, with hits like “Abasazi”, “Klaimer” and “Abantwana,” they carved their place in South Africa’s cultural history.

