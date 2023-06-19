Kwangwa plays more games in England

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

GEMS captain Felistus Kwangwa this season played more games than last season.

She plays in the Vitality Netball League in England for Surrey Storm.

This season alone Kwangwa managed 20 appearances compared to last season’s 16 and 19 in her maiden season in 2021.

All in all she has represented the club on 55 occasions since making her historic move to the United Kingdom.

This season, Surrey Storm finished in fourth place and focus for Kwangwa will now shift to leading Zimbabwe in their second World Cup participation.

Gems coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki is waiting for the defender to join the rest of the team’s training camp squad.

“We expect our captain to join the rest of the squad on July 1. Her experience from the top league will be vital for the team. Having a player with so much experience on the court is important because you have a leader who can control situations in the duration of matches,” said Mutsauki.

Kwangwa is already regarded as Zimbabwe’s greatest all-time netball player.

Kwangwa has been juggling netball and her studies for the last four years.

The Zimbabwean international did her primary school at Mtshede Primary School and her secondary studies at Sikhulile High School.

She started playing for the national team in 2012 at the age of 17.

She captained the Golden Girls at the 2014 African Union Sports Council Region 5 Games and also led the team at the 2018 Junior World Cup Qualifiers in Botswana.

Kwangwa won coach and fans’ player of the year awards following an impressive performance in Netball Super League last season.

The highly rated Kwangwa who plays as a goal defender also helped Zimbabwe to secure its second successive World Cup qualification at the Africa Netball World Cup qualifier held in South Africa at the end of August.

The Netball World Cup is scheduled to be staged next year at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from July 28 to August 6. Held every four years, it is the first time that the Netball World Cup is taking place in Africa.

