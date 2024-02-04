Kwantuthu Comedy Fest announces dates for third edition

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

The organisers of the Kwantuthu Comedy Festival have revealed the dates for the third edition of the much-anticipated event, promising a celebration of laughter and entertainment.

LOL Entertainment Zimbabwe, represented by MaForty, expressed enthusiasm about hosting the festival for the third consecutive year, playing a vital role in uplifting the city’s comedy scene from grassroots level.

The festival, scheduled to take place from the 23rd to the 26th of October 2024, will embrace the theme “Engage, Educate, Entertain”. According to MaForty, the aim is to engage various stakeholders in the Creative Cultural Industries (CCIs) to support the creation of an effective value chain structure for CCIs.

He stated, “In support of the education Curriculum Framework for Primary and Secondary Education, we hope through our theatre and film production to ‘educate’, fostering appreciation of performing arts from both educators and students. After all is said and done, we ‘entertain’ from the 23rd to the 26th of October.”

The preparations for the event are set to kick off next month, with a call-out for performers and production houses on 1st March and a deadline for submissions on 30th April. The festival’s provisional programme includes a special screening and launch on 23rd October, theatre night on 24th October, film screening (Red Carpet Event and Awards) on 25th October, and a stand-up comedy show on 26th October.

MaForty invited potential partners to reach out to them at [email protected] or call/app +263773562120, emphasising that the parent company, Hubforty Entertainment PBC t/a LOL Entertainment Zimbabwe, is undergoing a five-month branding exercise, and changes to email and social media accounts are expected. – @mthabisi_mthire