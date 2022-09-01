KwaNtuthu reggae show to promote Ndebele dancehall

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

Last Sunday at the Vista in Bulawayo, the Kwantuthu Reggae/Dancehall invasion, a show which aims at promoting the Ndebele dancehall, came to life.

Organisers have indicated that it is going to be a monthly event so as to keep the essence of this genre alive.

Exceptional performances were received from local artists who include Ma9Nine, Bovas, Chipman Jipe, Senko, Mandie, Mae, Ras’ Taken, K. Malo, Empress Mimz, Spinx and Khazolamaak.

Media personality Khekhe (real name Nkokhelo Khumalo) said they this event was born upon the realization that local reggae artists have limited platforms to showcase their works.

“The Kwantuthu Reggae/Dancehall invasion is a movement whose aim is to promote reggae/dancehall music produced in the City of Kings and Queens. The idea was born from the realization that local reggae/dancehall artists have limited platforms to showcase their works. This event also comes to address the fact that reggae/dancehall enthusiasts have limited appreciation of locally brewed reggae/dancehall music as it is deemed to be a genre foreign from Bulawayo.

“Reggae/Dancehall lovers and enthusiasts will experience a different world altogether. The inaugural event saw performances from Bulawayo’s hottest reggae/dancehall artists. Our masters of ceremonies were renowned artists in this genre Gabs Fire and Mabreeza who runs a chill spot in the city whose theme is this genre. We want this to be a monthly event so that this genre can get as much recognition as other genres,” Khekhe said.