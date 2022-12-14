Kwekwe activates disaster plan ahead of rainy season

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

AUTHORITIES in Kwekwe have re-activated the District Civil Protection Unit (CPU) in preparation for any eventualities associated with the rainy season.

Already, there are reports that at least six more tropical cyclones are likely to develop in the southwest Indian Ocean this season and are expected to reach Zimbabwe during the current rainy season.

There are no predictions however of the strength and rain content they may have once they cross the border.

Disaster-prone Kwekwe district is not taking any chances and the Kwekwe District Development Coordinator who is also chair of the CPU, Mr Fortune Mpungu said it was better to be proactive than to wait for a disaster.

“We have called the meeting to prepare for any eventuality in case of a disaster, especially those associated with the rainy season. We are a disaster-prone district and we have to stay focused and prepared and know where to get what in times of disaster,” he said.

Kwekwe is a mining district and Mr Mpungu warned miners against risking their lives during the rainy season.

“We are cognisant of the fact that we have a lot of mining activities in the district as most people rely on mining for survival. But we are saying let us prioritize life above everything else. Our miners should avoid going underground when it is raining as this might lead to unnecessary loss of lives,” warned Mr Mpungu.

He said Globe and Phoenix Primary School that was in danger of caving in because miners have dug tunnels under it, was a cause for concern saying measures need to be taken as a matter of urgency at the school before disaster strikes.

“The school has underground tunnels and they may give in when it rains. We are therefore calling upon relevant authorities to speed up the rehabilitation process before disaster strikes,” he said.

He encouraged local authorities to clear storm drains.

“We usually have problems when it rains as water fails to flow properly, especially in the CBD areas and results in flash floods. We are therefore calling upon local authorities to assist by way of clearing these drains,” he said.

He warned those staying near water bodies to avoid stream bank cultivation and always be on the lookout for rising water levels.

Local Government and Rural Development Minister, July Moyo recently urged the public to remain on high alert for the impending cyclones.

“Let us take these warnings very seriously. The country must know that we are not out of the woods. Occurrence of weather-related shocks need not lead to loss of human lives as affected populations can take early action, following issuance of early warning information backed by scientific approaches through use of the equipment being handed over to the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

“Meteorological Services Department is the key early warning institution which requires substantial capacity building to be effective and efficient in providing real-time data to protect populations that are vulnerable and exposed to risks associated with the weather,” he said.

The Government had set aside resources to help victims of future natural disasters after learning a lot from the other cyclones that had previously hit the country, including the devastating Cyclone Idai which hit Zimbabwe’s eastern districts in March 2019.